Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Int'l conference on C6 held in Baku

    Region
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 16:58
    Int'l conference on C6 held in Baku

    An international think tank conference entitled "C6: One Region, Shared Future – Enhancing Strategic Dialogue" has been held in Baku, organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR), Report informs.

    Approximately 60 people participated in the conference, including representatives of leading think tanks from C6 member countries.

    AIR Center Chairman of the Board Farid Shafiyev noted that Azerbaijan's accession to the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia in November 2025 is an important milestone in regional cooperation.

    Following the official opening ceremony, the conference continued with panel discussions.

    The first session, "From Dialogue to Sustainable Mechanisms: The Future of C6 Cooperation," discussed the need for formal institutions and the effectiveness of flexible cooperation formats.

    The role of think tanks in institutionalizing regional dialogue, coordinating the positions of C6 countries on international platforms, and transforming humanitarian cooperation into sustainable mechanisms also received attention.

    The session "Connectivity and Development: The Economic Dimension of C6 Cooperation and Sustainable Development" discussed regional synergies and competition in the Trans-Caspian region and the Middle Corridor. Topics included energy cooperation among C6 countries, investment opportunities and existing barriers, as well as environmental challenges and trust-building.

    The session "C6 Regional Security in the Context of Global Instability" analyzed common and specific security threats.

    AIR Center Azerbaijan Farid Shafiyev
    Photo
    Bakıda Azərbaycan-C6 beyin mərkəzlərinin konfransı keçirilib
    Photo
    В Баку прошла международная конференция по C6

    Latest News

    17:31

    Ukraine envoy, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center discuss 13th Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    17:28

    Azerbaijan imported nearly $460M in smartphones in 2025

    Business
    17:14

    Hungary bans diesel exports to Ukraine

    Other countries
    17:02

    Office of France Insoumise party evacuated due to bomb threat

    Other countries
    16:58
    Photo

    Int'l conference on C6 held in Baku

    Region
    16:55

    SOCAR Polymer's production surged by 33% in 2025

    Energy
    16:53

    Over 23,000 foreigners applied for registration in Azerbaijan in January

    Domestic policy
    16:46

    In Azerbaijan, 21 families agreed to posthumous organ donation in 2025

    Health
    16:26

    Pakistani professor: Azerbaijan's Great Return could serve as international model for recovery

    Karabakh
    All News Feed