Int'l conference on C6 held in Baku

An international think tank conference entitled "C6: One Region, Shared Future – Enhancing Strategic Dialogue" has been held in Baku, organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR), Report informs.

Approximately 60 people participated in the conference, including representatives of leading think tanks from C6 member countries.

AIR Center Chairman of the Board Farid Shafiyev noted that Azerbaijan's accession to the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia in November 2025 is an important milestone in regional cooperation.

Following the official opening ceremony, the conference continued with panel discussions.

The first session, "From Dialogue to Sustainable Mechanisms: The Future of C6 Cooperation," discussed the need for formal institutions and the effectiveness of flexible cooperation formats.

The role of think tanks in institutionalizing regional dialogue, coordinating the positions of C6 countries on international platforms, and transforming humanitarian cooperation into sustainable mechanisms also received attention.

The session "Connectivity and Development: The Economic Dimension of C6 Cooperation and Sustainable Development" discussed regional synergies and competition in the Trans-Caspian region and the Middle Corridor. Topics included energy cooperation among C6 countries, investment opportunities and existing barriers, as well as environmental challenges and trust-building.

The session "C6 Regional Security in the Context of Global Instability" analyzed common and specific security threats.