    SOCAR Polymer's production surged by 33% in 2025

    Energy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 16:55
    SOCAR Polymer's production surged by 33% in 2025

    In 2025, SOCAR Polymer, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), produced 97,000 tons of finished products, representing a 33% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the company.

    Last year, 78.4% of SOCAR Polymer's output - about 76,000 tons - was exported to the Turkish and European markets, while the remainder was supplied to the domestic market.

    The SOCAR Polymer High‑Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Plant was commissioned on February 18, 2019. Today, HDPE makes a significant contribution to the development of the non‑oil industry, small and medium‑sized enterprises, the expansion of export potential, and the diversification of the economy.

    SOCAR Polymer production
