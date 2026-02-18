SOCAR Polymer's production surged by 33% in 2025
Energy
- 18 February, 2026
- 16:55
In 2025, SOCAR Polymer, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), produced 97,000 tons of finished products, representing a 33% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the company.
Last year, 78.4% of SOCAR Polymer's output - about 76,000 tons - was exported to the Turkish and European markets, while the remainder was supplied to the domestic market.
The SOCAR Polymer High‑Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Plant was commissioned on February 18, 2019. Today, HDPE makes a significant contribution to the development of the non‑oil industry, small and medium‑sized enterprises, the expansion of export potential, and the diversification of the economy.
Latest News
17:31
Ukraine envoy, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center discuss 13th Global Baku ForumForeign policy
17:28
Azerbaijan imported nearly $460M in smartphones in 2025Business
17:14
Hungary bans diesel exports to UkraineOther countries
17:02
Office of France Insoumise party evacuated due to bomb threatOther countries
16:58
Photo
Int'l conference on C6 held in BakuRegion
16:55
SOCAR Polymer's production surged by 33% in 2025Energy
16:53
Over 23,000 foreigners applied for registration in Azerbaijan in JanuaryDomestic policy
16:46
In Azerbaijan, 21 families agreed to posthumous organ donation in 2025Health
16:26