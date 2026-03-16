TURKPA: Referendum in Kazakhstan held at a high level

International observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA) positively assessed the national referendum on the draft new Constitution of Kazakhstan, said Turkish parliament member Osman Mesten, who is part of the TURKPA observer mission, Report informs via Kazinform.

According to him, representatives of the mission visited 115 polling stations in Astana, Almaty, and Turkestan and concluded that the voting process was organized professionally and at a high level.

He noted that voters were provided with all the necessary information, and no violations capable of affecting the results of the referendum were identified.

Osman Mesten also emphasized that the mission highly appreciates the conditions created for the participation of people with disabilities in the voting, as well as the legal mechanisms ensuring the work of international observers.

According to him, TURKPA observers concluded that the referendum held on March 15, 2026, was conducted in accordance with the national legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and international standards.