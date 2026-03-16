Four Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran
Domestic policy
- 16 March, 2026
- 12:30
From 00:00 (GMT+4) to 12:00 on March 16, four Azerbaijani citizens, including one child, were evacuated from Iran.
According to Report, their evacuation was carried out through the Astara state border checkpoint.
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