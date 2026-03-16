Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Four Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran

    Domestic policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 12:30
    Four Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran

    From 00:00 (GMT+4) to 12:00 on March 16, four Azerbaijani citizens, including one child, were evacuated from Iran.

    According to Report, their evacuation was carried out through the Astara state border checkpoint.

    Four Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran
    Four Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran

    Evacuation from Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Photo
    İrandan 4 Azərbaycan vətəndaşı təxliyə olunub
    Photo
    Четыре гражданина Азербайджана эвакуированы из Ирана

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