Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Special quarantine regime extended in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 12:21
    Special quarantine regime extended in Azerbaijan

    The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to extend the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

    According to the decision, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until July 1, 2026.

    Special quarantine regime
    Azərbaycanda xüsusi karantin rejiminin müddəti uzadılıb
    В Азербайджане продлен срок действия особого карантинного режима

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