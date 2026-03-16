Special quarantine regime extended in Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 16 March, 2026
- 12:21
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to extend the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
According to the decision, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until July 1, 2026.
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