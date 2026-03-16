Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Fire at UAE's Fujairah industrial zone after drone strike

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 12:05
    Fire at UAE's Fujairah industrial zone after drone strike

    A fire has broken out at an industrial zone in the UAE's Fujairah after a drone strike, the emirate's media office has said, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    The civil defence teams are trying to control the fire, and no injuries have so far been reported, it added.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    BƏƏ-nin Füceyrə şəhərində PUA zərbəsi yanğına səbəb olub
    Удар БПЛА вызвал пожар в промышленной зоне Фуджайры в ОАЭ

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