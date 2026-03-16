Fire at UAE's Fujairah industrial zone after drone strike
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 12:05
A fire has broken out at an industrial zone in the UAE's Fujairah after a drone strike, the emirate's media office has said, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
The civil defence teams are trying to control the fire, and no injuries have so far been reported, it added.
Latest News
12:05
Fire at UAE's Fujairah industrial zone after drone strikeOther countries
12:04
2 dead after 2 protest boats with students aboard capsize in OkinawaOther countries
11:53
Palestinian killed when rocket hits car in Abu DhabiOther countries
11:50
Petr Binhack: Czechia could become hydrogen 'crossroads' for TAP in EU – INTERVIEWEnergy
11:47
TURKPA: Referendum in Kazakhstan held at a high levelRegion
11:43
11 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and KhersonOther countries
11:30
Absheron gas field Stage 2 production set to start in September 2029Energy
11:28
Saudi Arabia, UAE report missile, drone attacksOther countries
11:24