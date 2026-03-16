IDF: Ali Khamenei's plane destroyed in targeted strike in Tehran
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 12:21
The Israeli Air Force destroyed overnight in a targeted strike the plane of Iran's former supreme leader Ali Khamenei at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said, Report informs via Ynetnews.
The official added that the plane was used by the Iranian leader and other senior officials in the Iranian military to "advance military procurement and manage relations with axis states through domestic and international flights."
"The destruction of the plane damages" the ability of the Iranian leadership to coordinate "with axis states, to build military power" and its "ability to recover."
Latest News
13:49
142 people taken to hospital over past 24 hours in Israel due to war, health ministry saysOther countries
13:32
Oil loading operations suspended at UAE's Fujairah portOther countries
13:30
SOCAR successfully defends claims brought by Palmali GroupEnergy
13:20
Srbuhi Galyan: Draft of Armenia's new constitution ready for discussionRegion
13:19
Media: Iran used cluster bombs in attacks - UPDATEDOther countries
13:09
Turkish Foreign Ministry: Ankara doesn't recognize de facto situation in Crimea, supports UkraineOther countries
13:07
Martin Ryan sentenced to 10 years in Azerbaijan for espionageIncident
13:04
Azerbaijan allocates 9M manats for restoration of Momine Khatun MausoleumCultural policy
12:39