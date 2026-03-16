Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    IDF: Ali Khamenei's plane destroyed in targeted strike in Tehran

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    • 16 March, 2026
    • 12:21
    IDF: Ali Khamenei's plane destroyed in targeted strike in Tehran

    The Israeli Air Force destroyed overnight in a targeted strike the plane of Iran's former supreme leader Ali Khamenei at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said, Report informs via Ynetnews.

    The official added that the plane was used by the Iranian leader and other senior officials in the Iranian military to "advance military procurement and manage relations with axis states through domestic and international flights."

    "The destruction of the plane damages" the ability of the Iranian leadership to coordinate "with axis states, to build military power" and its "ability to recover."

    Escalation in Middle East Ali Khamenei US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsrail Hərbi Hava Qüvvələri Əli Xameneinin təyyarəsini məhv edib
    ВВС Израиля уничтожили самолет Али Хаменеи

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