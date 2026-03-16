Palestinian killed when rocket hits car in Abu Dhabi
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 11:53
This morning, one person was killed when an Iranian missile struck a car on the outskirts of the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, Report informs referring to the UAE government's media office.
"Abu Dhabi authorities are reporting an incident: a missile struck a car in the Al-Bahiya district, killing a Palestinian," reads the statement.
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