Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Palestinian killed when rocket hits car in Abu Dhabi

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 11:53
    Palestinian killed when rocket hits car in Abu Dhabi

    This morning, one person was killed when an Iranian missile struck a car on the outskirts of the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, Report informs referring to the UAE government's media office.

    "Abu Dhabi authorities are reporting an incident: a missile struck a car in the Al-Bahiya district, killing a Palestinian," reads the statement.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran Əbu-Dabiyə raket atıb, ölən var
    В Абу-Даби при падении ракеты на автомобиль погиб палестинец

    Latest News

    12:05

    Fire at UAE's Fujairah industrial zone after drone strike

    Other countries
    12:04

    2 dead after 2 protest boats with students aboard capsize in Okinawa

    Other countries
    11:53

    Palestinian killed when rocket hits car in Abu Dhabi

    Other countries
    11:50

    Petr Binhack: Czechia could become hydrogen 'crossroads' for TAP in EU – INTERVIEW

    Energy
    11:47

    TURKPA: Referendum in Kazakhstan held at a high level

    Region
    11:43

    11 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kherson

    Other countries
    11:30

    Absheron gas field Stage 2 production set to start in September 2029

    Energy
    11:28

    Saudi Arabia, UAE report missile, drone attacks

    Other countries
    11:24

    Elnur Mammadov announces new stage of energy co-op in Caspian region

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed