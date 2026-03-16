11 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kherson
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 11:43
Russian forces carried out strikes on Ukraine's Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, leaving 11 people injured, according to the heads of the Regional Military Administrations, Report informs via Ukrainian media outlets.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, stated that six people were injured as a result of the bombing of Zaporizhzhia.
Meanwhile, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported that five civilians were wounded in the attacks.
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