2 dead after 2 protest boats with students aboard capsize in Okinawa

Two people, including a high school student, died Monday after two boats carrying 21 people capsized off Henoko, a controversial site for a US military base relocation in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, according to the coast guard and a Japanese school, Report informs via Kyodo News.

Doshisha International Junior/Senior High School in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, said 18 students were on the vessels as part of its peace education curriculum.

A 17-year-old female student and the 71-year-old captain of one of the boats died, the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters said.

All 21 people were pulled out of the water, with at least two injured, according to the coast guard.