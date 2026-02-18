Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    In Azerbaijan, 21 families agreed to posthumous organ donation in 2025

    Health
    18 February, 2026
    In Azerbaijan, 12 patients received kidney transplants and nine patients received liver transplants from deceased donors with the consent of their families in 2025.

    Mirjalal Kazimi, a physician in the surgery and organ transplant department of the Central Customs Hospital, told Report.

    According to him, 65 kidney transplants and 51 liver transplants were performed last year.

    "Two children were among the kidney transplant patients, and three minors were among the liver transplant recipients," he noted.

    On February 24, 2025, the first organ transplant from a deceased donor was performed in Azerbaijan. On October 31, 2025, the first heart transplant from a deceased donor in the Caucasus region was performed in Azerbaijan.

