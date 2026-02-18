Pakistani professor: Azerbaijan's Great Return could serve as international model for recovery

The Great Return program launched by Azerbaijan following the 44-day Patriotic War carries not only domestic, but also regional and international significance, as it may serve as a model of post-conflict reconstruction conducted within the framework of international law, Report said, citing an article in The Gulf Observer by Adam Saud, a professor at Pakistan's Bahria University.

Saud recalled that the 44-day war ended with the liberation of territories that had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades. According to him, the Azerbaijani government initiated the "Great Return" program to ensure the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands.

The initiative goes beyond humanitarian considerations, encompassing post-war state-building, economic revival, security strengthening and the promotion of peace processes in the region, he wrote.

The article underscores that Azerbaijan has opened a new chapter in the history of the South Caucasus by restoring control over its territories, bringing a prolonged period of conflict and instability to an end and shaping a new geopolitical reality in the region.

The initiative was put forward by President Ilham Aliyev.

"The Great Return is beyond a logistical move, it's symbolic in nature. It's a long-term development strategy initiative taken by the government. Returns are to be voluntary and phased, guided by careful assessment of landmine clearance, infrastructure readiness, and socio-economic viability. This initiative has been taken after a very careful examination of such other cases across the globe in order to avoid insecurities and social tensions. Azerbaijan's model seeks to avoid these pitfalls by synchronizing return with reconstruction, employment creation, and service provision," the author said.

Particular emphasis is placed on demining as a prerequisite for repopulation. During the occupation, vast areas were mined by Armenia, the article said. In addition to hundreds of thousands of landmines, other types of weaponry were left behind, posing risks to returning civilians and hindering economic activity. Demining remains a top priority for the Azerbaijani government, Saud noted.

The reconstruction process is anchored in the "Smart City – Smart Village" concept. Implementation of the model has already begun in Zangilan, Fuzuli, Shusha and Lachin. The projects envisage the use of renewable energy sources, digital governance systems, modern infrastructure and climate-resilient design.

According to Saud, the model pursues multiple objectives. Economically, it is aimed at attracting investment and generating employment. Politically, it underscores the state's role as a guarantor of sovereignty. Symbolically, it projects renewal, modernization and the irreversibility of return.

A separate section of the article focuses on socio-economic reintegration. "Provision of housing facilities alone will not the serve of rehabilitation. The process needs availability of health facilities, education, sustainable livelihood, and most importantly social cohesion," Saud wrote.

In this regard, the return policy is aligned with regional economic development programs targeting agriculture, tourism, logistics and light industry. Particular attention is being paid to the development of the agrarian sector in Karabakh and East Zangazur, while the historic city of Shusha is being positioned as a cultural center and tourism hub.

The article notes that the state had pledged to ensure the return of citizens to their native lands, and the practical launch of the process has strengthened public trust and national cohesion. The willingness of citizens to return even before all reconstruction work is completed reflects their resilience and, at the same time, incentivizes the government to accelerate rebuilding efforts.

Saud concludes that the Great Return has broader regional and international implications. At the regional level, the program consolidates the post-2020 reality and reshapes the demographic landscape of the South Caucasus. For the international community, it may serve as an example of post-conflict recovery grounded in international law.

The resolution of the territorial issue has contributed to the normalization process with Armenia, potentially fostering regional stability, the development of transport corridors, expanded trade and the facilitation of cross-border movement of goods, services and people. Sustainable peace, he emphasized, remains the key prerequisite for the long-term success of the resettlement process.