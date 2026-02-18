Russian detained in Sweden at US request
Other countries
- 18 February, 2026
- 08:32
The Swedish Security Service has detained a Russian citizen at the request of the United States, the TV4 channel noted, Report informs.
The man, who was placed on an international wanted list following a US indictment and arrest in absentia, was detained in Stockholm in December. He is suspected of violating sanctions in 2022-2023, and Washington is demanding his extradition.
"The case concerns an international arrest warrant. Since S·PO is assisting another country in a criminal investigation, we cannot go into details," Swedish Security Service Spokesperson Jonathan Svensson stated.
The Stockholm District Court has ordered the suspect detained pending extradition decisions by the Prosecutor General, the Supreme Court, and the government.
Latest News
10:00
Shafiyev: Azerbaijan opens gateway to Türkiye and Europe for landlocked countriesForeign policy
09:54
Shafiyev: Azerbaijan pursues foreign policy focused on connectivity and diversificationForeign policy
09:43
Photo
Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of MAMA 'Mother Nature' International Art Exhibition in TiranaCultural policy
09:33
Pashinyan departs for working visit to USRegion
09:31
CBA currency exchange rates (18.02.2026)Finance
09:20
UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to host Newcastle in Baku todayFootball
09:06
10 skiers missing, at least six stranded in California avalancheOther countries
09:05
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.02.2026)Finance
08:55