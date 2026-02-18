Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Russian detained in Sweden at US request

    • 18 February, 2026
    • 08:32
    Russian detained in Sweden at US request

    The Swedish Security Service has detained a Russian citizen at the request of the United States, the TV4 channel noted, Report informs.

    The man, who was placed on an international wanted list following a US indictment and arrest in absentia, was detained in Stockholm in December. He is suspected of violating sanctions in 2022-2023, and Washington is demanding his extradition.

    "The case concerns an international arrest warrant. Since S·PO is assisting another country in a criminal investigation, we cannot go into details," Swedish Security Service Spokesperson Jonathan Svensson stated.

    The Stockholm District Court has ordered the suspect detained pending extradition decisions by the Prosecutor General, the Supreme Court, and the government.

    Vaşinqtonun sorğusu əsasında İsveçdə Rusiya vətəndaşı saxlanılıb
    В Швеции по запросу Вашингтона задержали гражданина РФ

