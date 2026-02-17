Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana

    Foreign policy
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 20:29
    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana

    Leyla Aliyeva is on a visit to the Republic of Albania, Report informs.

    As part of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

    The meeting, held in an atmosphere of sincere friendship and mutual understanding, highlighted the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Albania.

    The discussions focused on strengthening cultural ties, with art described as a universal platform for joint creativity.

    During the conversation, Leyla Aliyeva and Edi Rama also paid special attention to environmental issues, underscoring the importance of joint efforts in environmental protection and combating climate change.

    Leyla Aliyeva Edi Rama Albania
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva Tiranada Albaniyanın Baş naziri ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева встретилась в Тиране с премьером Албании Эди Рамой

    Latest News

    20:55

    World Bank considers 2026–2027 key years for Azerbaijan"s digital development

    ICT
    20:29
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana

    Foreign policy
    20:18
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Emirati ministers mull development of economic partnership

    Business
    20:03

    Iran's Security Council secretary meets with Russian minister

    Region
    19:40

    Omani FM: Iran-US talks ended with progress

    Other countries
    19:32

    Italy buys 70% of Azerbaijan's oil exports

    Energy
    19:11

    Erdogan meets with Ethiopian PM

    Other countries
    18:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Morocco ink cooperation agreement in science and higher education

    Education and science
    18:37

    Azerbaijan, Germany discuss cooperation in climate security

    Ecology
    All News Feed