Erdogan meets with Ethiopian PM
Other countries
- 17 February, 2026
- 19:11
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali during his visit to Africa, Report informs, citing the Turkish Presidential Administration.
After the one-on-one meeting, the discussions will continue in an expanded format.
