Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Erdogan meets with Ethiopian PM

    Other countries
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 19:11
    Erdogan meets with Ethiopian PM

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali during his visit to Africa, Report informs, citing the Turkish Presidential Administration.

    After the one-on-one meeting, the discussions will continue in an expanded format.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ethiopia Turkiye
    Ərdoğan: Türkiyə Afrikada yeni münaqişələrə qarşıdır - YENİLƏNİB
    Эрдоган: Турция выступает против новых конфликтов в Африке - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    20:03

    Iran's Security Council secretary meets with Russian minister

    Region
    19:40

    Omani FM: Iran-US talks ended with progress

    Other countries
    19:32

    Italy buys 70% of Azerbaijan's oil exports

    Energy
    19:11

    Erdogan meets with Ethiopian PM

    Other countries
    18:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Morocco ink cooperation agreement in science and higher education

    Education and science
    18:37

    Azerbaijan, Germany discuss cooperation in climate security

    Ecology
    18:21

    Pashinyan and Gert Jan Koopman discuss regional peace agenda

    Region
    18:09

    Tashkent, London to prepare joint roadmap for co-op development

    Region
    17:53

    Ruben Vardanyan sentenced to 20 years in prison – UPDATED

    Incident
    All News Feed