Italy buys 70% of Azerbaijan's oil exports

In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported almost 1.85 million tons of crude oil to Italy for $861.65 million, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

The volume of the exported products is 9.5% more compared to January 2025 and the value is 7.6% less.

The share of crude oil exported to Italy in Azerbaijan's total oil exports was 69.91%.

In January 2025, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported over 2.64 million tons of crude oil and oil products obtained from bituminous rocks worth almost $1.24 billion.

In the reporting month, Azerbaijan conducted trade transactions with other countries worth almost $3.54 billion.