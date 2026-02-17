Italy buys 70% of Azerbaijan's oil exports
Energy
17 February, 2026
- 19:32
In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported almost 1.85 million tons of crude oil to Italy for $861.65 million, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.
The volume of the exported products is 9.5% more compared to January 2025 and the value is 7.6% less.
The share of crude oil exported to Italy in Azerbaijan's total oil exports was 69.91%.
In January 2025, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported over 2.64 million tons of crude oil and oil products obtained from bituminous rocks worth almost $1.24 billion.
In the reporting month, Azerbaijan conducted trade transactions with other countries worth almost $3.54 billion.
