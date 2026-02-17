Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Italy buys 70% of Azerbaijan's oil exports

    Energy
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 19:32
    In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported almost 1.85 million tons of crude oil to Italy for $861.65 million, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

    The volume of the exported products is 9.5% more compared to January 2025 and the value is 7.6% less.

    The share of crude oil exported to Italy in Azerbaijan's total oil exports was 69.91%.

    In January 2025, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported over 2.64 million tons of crude oil and oil products obtained from bituminous rocks worth almost $1.24 billion.

    In the reporting month, Azerbaijan conducted trade transactions with other countries worth almost $3.54 billion.

    Azərbaycanın ixrac etdiyi neftin 70 %-ini İtaliya alıb
    Италия стала главным импортером азербайджанской нефти

