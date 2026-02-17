Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Omani FM: Iran-US talks ended with progress

    Other countries
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 19:40
    Omani FM: Iran-US talks ended with progress

    Indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva today concluded with good progress towards identifying common goals and relevant technical issues, the Foreign Minister of Oman Badr Albusaidi said, Report informs.

    "Today"s indirect negotiations between The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America in Geneva concluded with good progress towards identifying common goals and relevant technical issues. The spirit of our meetings was constructive. Together we made serious efforts to define a number of guiding principles for a final deal. The contribution of the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was much appreciated. Much work is yet to be done, and the parties left with clear next steps before the next meeting," the Omani minister wrote on X.

