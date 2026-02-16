Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attends "After the dark…" event

Initiated by the Azerbaijan Children Public Union, the special "After the dark…" event was held.

According to Report, Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, attended the event.

The event aimed to develop the creative skills of children residing at the Children's Shelter–Reintegration Center operating under Azerbaijan Children Public Union, boost their self-confidence, and support their reintegration into society.

The event showcased 21 handicrafts made from recycled materials giving a second life to useless items, which reflected the principle of ecological responsibility and the creative thinking in children.

Subsequently, the children undergoing rehabilitation staged selected episodes from the Azerbaijani films, as well as performed dance compositions.

The Azerbaijani People's Artists Flora Karimova, Alim Gasimov, Afag Bashirgizi, Honored Artist Fargana Gasimova, as well as singers Samir Baghirov and Elnur Mammadov joined the children on the stage.

In conclusion, the hymn of the Azerbaijan Children Public Union dedicated to the abandoned children was played.