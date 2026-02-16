Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    16 February, 2026
    20:44
    Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attends After the dark… event

    Initiated by the Azerbaijan Children Public Union, the special "After the dark…" event was held.

    According to Report, Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, attended the event.

    The event aimed to develop the creative skills of children residing at the Children's Shelter–Reintegration Center operating under Azerbaijan Children Public Union, boost their self-confidence, and support their reintegration into society.

    The event showcased 21 handicrafts made from recycled materials giving a second life to useless items, which reflected the principle of ecological responsibility and the creative thinking in children.

    Subsequently, the children undergoing rehabilitation staged selected episodes from the Azerbaijani films, as well as performed dance compositions.

    The Azerbaijani People's Artists Flora Karimova, Alim Gasimov, Afag Bashirgizi, Honored Artist Fargana Gasimova, as well as singers Samir Baghirov and Elnur Mammadov joined the children on the stage.

    In conclusion, the hymn of the Azerbaijan Children Public Union dedicated to the abandoned children was played.

    Bakı Media Mərkəzinin rəhbəri Arzu Əliyeva "Qaranlıqdan sonra" adlı tədbirdə iştirak edib
    Photo
    Руководитель Baku Media Center Арзу Алиева приняла участие в мероприятии "После темноты"

