    Canadian PM to visit India in early March

    • 16 February, 2026
    • 19:55
    Canadian PM to visit India in early March

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit New Delhi in early March to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the framework for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, Canadian official Victor Fedeli said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Carney is making all-out efforts to diversify Canada's alliances beyond the United States, its top trade partner, after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canada.

    Carney is also resetting relations with India after his predecessor as prime minister, Justin Trudeau, accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in 2023. India has denied those claims.

    "Carney will likely be in India on March 1-2," said Fedeli, who is the minister of economic development, job creation and trade for Canada's Ontario province.

    Canada's federal government has already taken input from provinces, including Ontario, paving the way for successful talks, the minister added.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Carney agreed in November on the sidelines of the G20 meeting to start talks on a trade pact, aiming to double bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.

    Fedeli is visiting New Delhi to participate in the AI-focused global summit and to attract Indian companies to invest in Ontario.

    Trade between Ontario and India has grown 60% since 2018, with Indian companies like HCL, Paytm and Tata Consultancy, establishing a strong presence, he says.

