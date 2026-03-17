Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Canadian FM: Iran must stop attacks on Persian Gulf countries and Türkiye

    Region
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 20:32
    Canadian FM: Iran must stop attacks on Persian Gulf countries and Türkiye

    Canada has condemned Iran's attacks on the Persian Gulf countries.

    Report informs that this was stated by Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand during a joint press conference with her Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

    "We expressed solidarity with the Gulf countries, Iran's attacks must be stopped," Anita Anand stated, adding that the Islamic Republic should not attempt airstrikes on Türkiye either.

    Iran's attacks Anita Anand
    Kanada XİN: İran Fars körfəzi ölkələri və Türkiyəyə hücumları dayandırmalıdır
    МИД Канады: Иран должен прекратить атаки на Турцию и страны Персидского залива

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