Canadian FM: Iran must stop attacks on Persian Gulf countries and Türkiye
Region
- 17 March, 2026
- 20:32
Canada has condemned Iran's attacks on the Persian Gulf countries.
Report informs that this was stated by Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand during a joint press conference with her Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara.
"We expressed solidarity with the Gulf countries, Iran's attacks must be stopped," Anita Anand stated, adding that the Islamic Republic should not attempt airstrikes on Türkiye either.
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