To date, the number of people killed in Lebanon as a result of Israeli Defense Forces attacks has reached 912, Lebanon's Ministry of Health said, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

"From March 2 to 17, Israeli strikes on Lebanon have claimed the lives of 912 people, while 2,221 have been injured. This escalation is part of a broader US-Israeli operation in the region, with reports of mass displacement of the population in southern Lebanon and Beirut," the ministry said.

The escalation of tensions in the Middle East has led to a large-scale humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands of people being forced to leave their homes.