Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Lebanon death toll from Israel's attacks exceeds 900

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 20:50
    Lebanon death toll from Israel's attacks exceeds 900

    To date, the number of people killed in Lebanon as a result of Israeli Defense Forces attacks has reached 912, Lebanon's Ministry of Health said, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    "From March 2 to 17, Israeli strikes on Lebanon have claimed the lives of 912 people, while 2,221 have been injured. This escalation is part of a broader US-Israeli operation in the region, with reports of mass displacement of the population in southern Lebanon and Beirut," the ministry said.

    The escalation of tensions in the Middle East has led to a large-scale humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands of people being forced to leave their homes.

    İsrailin hücumları nəticəsində Livanda ölənlərin sayı 900 nəfəri ötüb
    Число погибших в Ливане из-за атак Израиля превысило 900 человек

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