MFA: Türkiye ready to host next round of Russia-Ukraine talks

The war of the US and Israel against Iran should not affect the peace process for the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, Report informs.

"Türkiye is ready to host the next round of negotiations," Hakan Fidan said.

Recalling the phone conversation held today with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, he added:

"During the conversation, an exchange of views was held on achieving peace between Moscow and Kyiv."