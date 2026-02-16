Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Another 60 families returning to Azerbaijan's Khojaly city, Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar villages

    Domestic policy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 12:12
    Another 60 families returning to Azerbaijan's Khojaly city, Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar villages

    Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has left for Khojaly city and the villages of Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district, Report informs.

    Sixty families, previously temporarily housed in various regions of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are returning to their native lands.

    At this stage, 30 families (149 people) have returned to the town of Khojaly, 10 families (47 people) to the village of Hadrut, and 20 families (91 people) to the village of Girmizi Bazar.

    Xocalı şəhəri, Hadrut və Qırmızı Bazar qəsəbələrinə daha 60 ailə yola salınıb
    Photo
    В город Ходжалы, поселки Гадрут и Гырмызы Базар возвращаются еще 60 семей

