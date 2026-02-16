Another 60 families returning to Azerbaijan's Khojaly city, Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar villages

Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has left for Khojaly city and the villages of Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district, Report informs.

Sixty families, previously temporarily housed in various regions of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are returning to their native lands.

At this stage, 30 families (149 people) have returned to the town of Khojaly, 10 families (47 people) to the village of Hadrut, and 20 families (91 people) to the village of Girmizi Bazar.