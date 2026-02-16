Another 60 families returning to Azerbaijan's Khojaly city, Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar villages
Domestic policy
- 16 February, 2026
- 12:12
Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has left for Khojaly city and the villages of Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district, Report informs.
Sixty families, previously temporarily housed in various regions of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are returning to their native lands.
At this stage, 30 families (149 people) have returned to the town of Khojaly, 10 families (47 people) to the village of Hadrut, and 20 families (91 people) to the village of Girmizi Bazar.
Latest News
13:33
Photo
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Serbia held informal breakfastForeign policy
13:32
Switzerland train derails with several injuredOther countries
13:25
Nakhchivan records $8.8M in foreign trade in JanuaryBusiness
13:14
Azerbaijan, UAE to draft agriculture roadmapAIC
13:11
Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor creates favorable opportunities for Caspian and Balkan regionsInfrastructure
13:02
Farid Osmanov: Participation in real-world projects prepares young people for job marketICT
12:54
Number of enterprises with Azerbaijani capital in Uzbekistan reaches 368Business
12:45
Ruben Vardanyan's trial to continue tomorrowIncident
12:38