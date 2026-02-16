2 killed, several injured in blast in northwest Pakistan
Other countries
- 16 February, 2026
- 12:19
At least two people, including a child, were killed and several others injured in a blast in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said, Report informs via Xinhua.
The explosion occurred near the Miryan Police Station in the Bannu district, a local police official told Xinhua.
Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, with several reported to be in critical condition.
Police said they are investigating the nature and cause of the blast.
