    2 killed, several injured in blast in northwest Pakistan

    • 16 February, 2026
    • 12:19
    2 killed, several injured in blast in northwest Pakistan

    At least two people, including a child, were killed and several others injured in a blast in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The explosion occurred near the Miryan Police Station in the Bannu district, a local police official told Xinhua.

    Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, with several reported to be in critical condition.

    Police said they are investigating the nature and cause of the blast.

    Pakistanda partlayış nəticəsində iki nəfər ölüb
    В Пакистане в результате взрыва погибли двое, 12 человек ранены - ОБНОВЛЕНО

