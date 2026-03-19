Representatives of 12 countries, including Azerbaijan, discuss Middle East in Riyadh

Foreign ministers and senior officials from 12 countries, including Azerbaijan, held a consultative meeting in Riyadh, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

Participants included representatives from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates.

The officials discussed and strongly condemned Iran"s attacks on countries in the region.

They described a halt to the attacks as a first step toward de-escalation, restoring security and stability, and advancing diplomacy as the path to resolving the crises.

Azerbaijan was represented by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The meeting comes after the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on Feb. 28, in which Iran"s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. In response, Iran has carried out strikes against Israel and targets in countries hosting US and allied military bases, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq and Cyprus.