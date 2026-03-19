Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold meeting in Riyadh
Foreign policy
- 19 March, 2026
- 09:08
Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Pakistan"s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar during a working visit to Saudi Arabia.
According to Report, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a post on X that the ministers exchanged views on the regional security situation and recent geopolitical developments, emphasizing the importance of reducing tensions and ensuring stability in the Middle East.
The sides also discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
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