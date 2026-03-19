Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold meeting in Riyadh

    Foreign policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 09:08
    Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold meeting in Riyadh

    Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Pakistan"s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar during a working visit to Saudi Arabia.

    According to Report, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a post on X that the ministers exchanged views on the regional security situation and recent geopolitical developments, emphasizing the importance of reducing tensions and ensuring stability in the Middle East.

    The sides also discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold meeting in Riyadh
    Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold meeting in Riyadh

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