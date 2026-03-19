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    32 years pass since terrorist attack in Baku metro

    Incident
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 08:59
    32 years pass since terrorist attack in Baku metro

    Thirty-two years have passed since the terrorist attack at the 20 January metro station in Baku on March 19, 1994.

    According to Report, an improvised explosive device with a timer detonated in the lead car of a train as it was stopping at the station.

    Fourteen people were killed and 49 others were injured. Among the victims was jazz musician, composer and People"s Artist of Azerbaijan Rafig Babayev.

    The investigation found that the attack was organized by Armenian special services and carried out by members of the separatist Lezgin organization "Sadval."

    Eleven members of the Lezgin nationalist movement "Sadval" were arrested on suspicion of involvement. Two were sentenced to death, while nine received prison terms. The perpetrator of the attack, Ogtay Gurbanov, died in the explosion.

    Baku Metro terrorist attack
    "20 Yanvar" metrostansiyasında törədilən terror aktından 32 il keçir
    Прошло 32 года со дня теракта на станции метро "20 Января" в Баку

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