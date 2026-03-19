Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran executes three over participation in January protests

    Region
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 09:01
    Iran executes three over participation in January protests

    Iran has executed three men convicted of killing security personnel during protests in January.

    Report informs via Tasnim that Mehdi Ghasemi, Saleh Mohammadi and Saeid Davoudi were executed in the city of Qom after the Supreme Court upheld their sentences. They had been found guilty of killing two police officers.

    The protests, among the largest in Iran in the past three years, were triggered by soaring inflation and a sharp depreciation of the national currency against the US dollar.

    protests in Iran death sentence
    İranda yanvar iğtişaşlarında iştirak edən üç nəfər edam olunub
    В Иране казнили трех участников январских протестов

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