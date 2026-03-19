Iran executes three over participation in January protests
Region
- 19 March, 2026
- 09:01
Iran has executed three men convicted of killing security personnel during protests in January.
Report informs via Tasnim that Mehdi Ghasemi, Saleh Mohammadi and Saeid Davoudi were executed in the city of Qom after the Supreme Court upheld their sentences. They had been found guilty of killing two police officers.
The protests, among the largest in Iran in the past three years, were triggered by soaring inflation and a sharp depreciation of the national currency against the US dollar.
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