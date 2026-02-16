Amna Al Shamsi: UAE, Azerbaijan share common vision for economic growth

The UAE and Azerbaijan enjoy a strategic relationship based on a shared vision of sustainable development, shared prosperity, and economic growth, said UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, speaking at a roundtable on food and agriculture between Azerbaijan and the UAE, Report informs.

She noted that despite the Emirates' arid climate and extremely challenging natural environment, they are striving to build their economy through advanced technologies, high-tech solutions, and artificial intelligence tools, which the UAE is actively promoting in many sectors, and the agrifood sector is no exception.

She expressed hope that the current interaction with Azerbaijan will result in the development of a clear roadmap for joint action.

"This will allow us to systematically monitor progress, record key milestones, evaluate the results of the initiatives stemming from today's discussion, and translate them into practical action," the minister said.

According to her, the UAE intends to expand cooperation both at the intergovernmental level and in a business-to-business format.