Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Amna Al Shamsi: UAE, Azerbaijan share common vision for economic growth

    Foreign policy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 11:36
    Amna Al Shamsi: UAE, Azerbaijan share common vision for economic growth

    The UAE and Azerbaijan enjoy a strategic relationship based on a shared vision of sustainable development, shared prosperity, and economic growth, said UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, speaking at a roundtable on food and agriculture between Azerbaijan and the UAE, Report informs.

    She noted that despite the Emirates' arid climate and extremely challenging natural environment, they are striving to build their economy through advanced technologies, high-tech solutions, and artificial intelligence tools, which the UAE is actively promoting in many sectors, and the agrifood sector is no exception.

    She expressed hope that the current interaction with Azerbaijan will result in the development of a clear roadmap for joint action.

    "This will allow us to systematically monitor progress, record key milestones, evaluate the results of the initiatives stemming from today's discussion, and translate them into practical action," the minister said.

    According to her, the UAE intends to expand cooperation both at the intergovernmental level and in a business-to-business format.

    UAE Azerbaijan Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi
    BƏƏ naziri: Azərbaycanla münasibətlər ümumi inkişaf baxışına əsaslanır
    Министр ОАЭ: Отношения с Азербайджаном основаны на общем видении развития

    Latest News

    11:58

    Azerbaijan sees strong potential for business ties with UAE

    Business
    11:50
    Photo

    Documentary premiere highlights Azerbaijan–Israel ties

    Cultural policy
    11:49

    Gas prices in Europe fall 4%

    Energy
    11:41

    Ambassador: Baku and Abu Dhabi agree on comprehensive economic partnership

    Foreign policy
    11:36

    Amna Al Shamsi: UAE, Azerbaijan share common vision for economic growth

    Foreign policy
    11:28

    Japarov: There are no preconditions for coup in Kyrgyzstan

    Region
    11:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Film Days held in Berlin

    Cultural policy
    11:14

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Lithuanian counterpart

    Foreign policy
    11:05

    Azerbaijan's gold imports surge to $6.26B in 2025

    Business
    All News Feed