Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Farid Osmanov: Participation in real-world projects prepares young people for job market

    ICT
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 13:02
    Farid Osmanov: Participation in real-world projects prepares young people for job market

    Developing practical skills is particularly important in the age of digitalization, Farid Osmanov, chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency, said at the opening ceremony of the IT SkillSprint program, Report informs.

    He noted that the international educational program IT SkillSprint is an example of an intensive training and development program.

    "Digitalization is not only about creating technological infrastructure or developing applications. The main issue is developing highly qualified human resources who create, develop, and sustainably manage these technologies," he noted.

    Osmanov emphasized that in the age of digitalization, developing not only theoretical knowledge but also practical skills is of particular importance: "Participation in real-world projects and simulations allows students to prepare for the workforce. Over the past period, more than 10,000 students have been enrolled in various training programs and subsequently entered the labor market. In some of our partner projects, the employment rate has already reached 90%."

    He added that the IT SkillSprint program will start in February and run until July.

    Farid Osmanov Azerbaijan digitalization
    Fərid Osmanov: "Rəqəmsallaşma dövründə praktik bacarıqlar xüsusilə vacibdir"
    Фарид Османов: Участие в реальных проектах готовит молодежь к рынку труда

    Latest News

    13:33
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Serbia held informal breakfast

    Foreign policy
    13:32

    Switzerland train derails with several injured

    Other countries
    13:25

    Nakhchivan records $8.8M in foreign trade in January

    Business
    13:14

    Azerbaijan, UAE to draft agriculture roadmap

    AIC
    13:11

    Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor creates favorable opportunities for Caspian and Balkan regions

    Infrastructure
    13:02

    Farid Osmanov: Participation in real-world projects prepares young people for job market

    ICT
    12:54

    Number of enterprises with Azerbaijani capital in Uzbekistan reaches 368

    Business
    12:45

    Ruben Vardanyan's trial to continue tomorrow

    Incident
    12:38

    UAE official: Veterinary control, halal standards key in meat exports

    Business
    All News Feed