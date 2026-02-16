Farid Osmanov: Participation in real-world projects prepares young people for job market

Developing practical skills is particularly important in the age of digitalization, Farid Osmanov, chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency, said at the opening ceremony of the IT SkillSprint program, Report informs.

He noted that the international educational program IT SkillSprint is an example of an intensive training and development program.

"Digitalization is not only about creating technological infrastructure or developing applications. The main issue is developing highly qualified human resources who create, develop, and sustainably manage these technologies," he noted.

Osmanov emphasized that in the age of digitalization, developing not only theoretical knowledge but also practical skills is of particular importance: "Participation in real-world projects and simulations allows students to prepare for the workforce. Over the past period, more than 10,000 students have been enrolled in various training programs and subsequently entered the labor market. In some of our partner projects, the employment rate has already reached 90%."

He added that the IT SkillSprint program will start in February and run until July.