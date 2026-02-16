Caucasus Muslims Board to open representation office in Vatican
Religion
- 16 February, 2026
- 16:14
A representation office of the Caucasus Muslims Board will be established in the Vatican, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada said, Report informs.
He noted that the Board currently operates offices in Istanbul, Tbilisi, Batumi and Derbent.
"We continue our efforts to expand our geographical coverage. At present, negotiations are underway to establish our representation in the Vatican," Pashazada stated.
The initiative is part of broader steps aimed at strengthening the Board's international engagement and expanding its cooperation with religious institutions abroad.
