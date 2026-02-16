Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Caucasus Muslims Board to open representation office in Vatican

    Religion
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 16:14
    Caucasus Muslims Board to open representation office in Vatican

    A representation office of the Caucasus Muslims Board will be established in the Vatican, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada said, Report informs.

    He noted that the Board currently operates offices in Istanbul, Tbilisi, Batumi and Derbent.

    "We continue our efforts to expand our geographical coverage. At present, negotiations are underway to establish our representation in the Vatican," Pashazada stated.

    The initiative is part of broader steps aimed at strengthening the Board's international engagement and expanding its cooperation with religious institutions abroad.

    Caucasus Muslims Board Vatican Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada
    Vatikanda Qafqaz Müsəlmanları İdarəsinin nümayəndəliyi yaradılacaq
    В Ватикане будет создано представительство УМК

