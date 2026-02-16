Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia surpassed $2.4 million in January

In January 2026, Azerbaijan's total exports to Armenia exceeded $2.403 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the committee, this accounted for 0.1% of Azerbaijan's total exports. No exports from Armenia to Azerbaijan were recorded during the same period.

On December 18, 2025, Azerbaijan supplied 1,220 tons of RON 95 gasoline to Armenia. Later, on January 9, 2026, Armenia imported 1,742 tons of RON 95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel from Azerbaijan, followed by 979 tons of RON 92 gasoline on January 11.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion in January 2026, down 30.5% compared to the same month last year. Exports accounted for $2.236 billion, while imports stood at $1.302 billion. Over the past year, exports fell by 26.4% and imports by 36.5%.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a surplus of $934 million, which is 5.3% lower than the previous year.