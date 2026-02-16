Azerbaijan exports 44,700 tons of petroleum products in January
Energy
- 16 February, 2026
- 15:42
In January this year, Azerbaijan exported 44,723 tons of petroleum products worth $32.3 million based on customs declarations, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.
Compared to the same period last year, the volume of exported petroleum products increased by 7.4 percent, while their value rose 1.7 times.
During the reporting month, petroleum products accounted for 1.44 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports.
In January, Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover reached $3.54 billion dollars, with exports totaling $2.24 billion and imports amounting to $1.3 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by 26.4 percent and imports declined by 36.5 percent.
