Azerbaijan exports 2.64M tons of crude oil in January

In January this year, Azerbaijan exported 2.64 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $1.24 billion, according to customs declarations, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

Compared to January 2025, the volume of crude oil exports decreased by 23.6 percent, while their value declined by 34.9 percent.

Last month, crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals accounted for 55.37 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports.

In January, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion. Of the total trade turnover, exports accounted for $2.24 billion, while imports amounted to $1.3 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by 26.4 percent and imports fell by 36.5 percent.