Azerbaijan's average broadband speed rises nearly 35%
ICT
- 16 February, 2026
- 15:06
In January 2026, Azerbaijan's average fixed broadband speed reached 89.88 Mbps, moving the country up five notches to 81st among 152 nations compared to December 2025, Report informs, citing the Speedtest Global Index.
The average speed increased by 34.5% compared to the same period last year (66.83 Mbps).
With this result, Azerbaijan outperformed Türkiye (75.34 Mbps), Iran (22.05 Mbps), Georgia (44.55 Mbps), Armenia (81.21 Mbps), Kazakhstan (87.17 Mbps), Kyrgyzstan (85.41 Mbps), and Tajikistan (39.59 Mbps).
Latest News
16:44
Azerbaijan sees over 5% decline in foreign trade surplusBusiness
16:43
Italy expects visit from Azerbaijani parliamentariansForeign policy
16:42
Ambassador: Azerbaijan invested approximately 2.5B euros in Italian economyBusiness
16:37
7 killed in Indian chemical factory blazeOther countries
16:27
Pietro Infante: Italian exports to Azerbaijan to reach €600M by 2030Business
16:24
Azerbaijan expects Italy and Slovenia to join Black Sea energy projectEnergy
16:14
Caucasus Muslims Board to open representation office in VaticanReligion
16:12
Italy to support Azerbaijan's expansion in its marketBusiness
15:58