    Azerbaijan's average broadband speed rises nearly 35%

    ICT
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 15:06
    Azerbaijan's average broadband speed rises nearly 35%

    In January 2026, Azerbaijan's average fixed broadband speed reached 89.88 Mbps, moving the country up five notches to 81st among 152 nations compared to December 2025, Report informs, citing the Speedtest Global Index.

    The average speed increased by 34.5% compared to the same period last year (66.83 Mbps).

    With this result, Azerbaijan outperformed Türkiye (75.34 Mbps), Iran (22.05 Mbps), Georgia (44.55 Mbps), Armenia (81.21 Mbps), Kazakhstan (87.17 Mbps), Kyrgyzstan (85.41 Mbps), and Tajikistan (39.59 Mbps).

