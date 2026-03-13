Arsenal are looking to sign RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba, while Tottenham Hotspur defender and captain Cristian Romero is likely to leave at the end of the season. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe, Report informs via ESPN.

Arsenal have held initial talks with RB Leipzig over a possible deal for defender Castello Lukeba, claims L'Equipe.

The news suggests that the Gunners are one of several teams looking at the France center back, with Bayern Munich also in the picture.

The 23-year-old has a contract with Leipzig until 2029, while the Bundesliga club values his transfer at around €60 million.