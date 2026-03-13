Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Infrastructure for waste management will be created in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, including the construction of landfills and waste transfer stations, Amil Safiyev, Head of a Sector at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, said during a meeting of the Environmental Issues Working Group.

    Report quotes him as saying the project envisages the construction of waste transfer stations in Fuzuli and Zangilan, as well as the creation of landfills for the disposal and neutralization of solid household waste.

    "Landfills are planned to be built in Khojaly, Khojavand and Aghdara, as well as in Aghdam and Jabrayil. In addition, landfills are planned in Gubadli, Kalbajar and Lachin, along with the creation of infrastructure for the disposal and neutralization of solid household waste," Safiyev noted.

    He also stated that a number of environmental projects are planned for implementation in the liberated territories. In particular, the plans include the restoration of 33 small hydropower plants, the construction of another 47 stations, as well as the construction and integration of two hydropower plants with a total capacity of 140 MW.

    Amil Sefiyev: Füzuli və Zəngilanda tullantıların idarə edilməsi üçün ötürücü məntəqələr tikiləcək
    На освобожденных территориях Азербайджана создадут инфраструктуру по управлению отходами

