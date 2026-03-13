Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Jan Kubiš: Relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia continue to develop actively

    Foreign policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 15:09
    Jan Kubiš: Relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia continue to develop actively

    Relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia are at a high level and continue to develop actively, Jan Kubiš, Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of Slovakia, said in an exclusive interview with Report on the sidelines of the Global Baku Forum.

    "Our countries traditionally have strong and friendly relations that continue to develop and deepen actively. I am convinced that there is significant potential for further cooperation, especially in the economic sphere," he said.

    Kubiš also emphasized that the countries are developing cooperation in the energy sector and intend to strengthen it in the future.

    "The issue of energy is already on the agenda. We are very pleased that the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, during a meeting with the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, and other government representatives, confirmed Azerbaijan"s readiness to supply hydrocarbons to Slovakia using various transit routes," the presidential adviser noted.

    Jan Kubis Global Baku Forum
    Yan Kubiş: Azərbaycan və Slovakiya arasında münasibətlər fəal şəkildə inkişaf edir
    Ян Кубиш: Отношения между Азербайджаном и Словакией продолжают активно развиваться

    Latest News

    16:36

    Population grows in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Domestic policy
    16:07

    7 policemen killed in attack on police vehicle in Pakistan

    Other countries
    16:05
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's FM meets UN-Habitat chief to discuss preparations for WUF13

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Jabrayil and Lachin top list of demined areas in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Azerbaijan's budget gains nearly $39 million from privatization

    Finance
    15:35

    MFA: 72 Azerbaijanis killed by landmines since 2020

    Domestic policy
    15:34

    Waste management infrastructure to be established in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Ecology
    15:20

    Kamilov: Azerbaijan plays key role in South Caucasus under Ilham Aliyev's leadership

    Foreign policy
    15:13

    Azerbaijan registered 1,287 new HIV cases in 2025

    Health
    All News Feed