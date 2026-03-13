Jan Kubiš: Relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia continue to develop actively

Relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia are at a high level and continue to develop actively, Jan Kubiš, Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of Slovakia, said in an exclusive interview with Report on the sidelines of the Global Baku Forum.

"Our countries traditionally have strong and friendly relations that continue to develop and deepen actively. I am convinced that there is significant potential for further cooperation, especially in the economic sphere," he said.

Kubiš also emphasized that the countries are developing cooperation in the energy sector and intend to strengthen it in the future.

"The issue of energy is already on the agenda. We are very pleased that the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, during a meeting with the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, and other government representatives, confirmed Azerbaijan"s readiness to supply hydrocarbons to Slovakia using various transit routes," the presidential adviser noted.