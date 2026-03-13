Azerbaijan registered 1,287 new HIV cases in 2025

In 2025, 1,287 cases of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) infection were registered at the Republic AIDS Combat Center (RACC) of Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers' 2025 annual report, a total of 11,900 people are officially registered at the Republic AIDS Combat Center across the country.

HIV, if untreated, gradually weakens the immune system, leading to various complications, illnesses and eventually to Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). The first HIV case in Azerbaijan was identified in 1987.