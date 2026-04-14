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    Leyla Aliyeva: Respect for women is integral to Azerbaijan's culture

    Domestic policy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 15:22
    Leyla Aliyeva: Respect for women is integral to Azerbaijan's culture

    Today, the active participation of women plays an important role in the development of society as successful entrepreneurs, scientists, artists, and leaders, Leyla Aliyeva stated at the opening ceremony of the international event on "Amplifying women's voices across CICA for Sustainable Growth" of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on April 14 in Baku, according to Report.

    Noting that the role of women has always been highly valued in Azerbaijan and that respect for them has always been part of the culture and traditions, Aliyeva said:

    "Today, across Azerbaijan, women are building businesses, leading public initiatives, and creating real impact. Last year alone, women constituted approximately 50 percent of the employed population in Azerbaijan, which shows that they play an active and important role in our economy."

    She noted that it is very pleasing to see that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA actively supports sustainable development and women's voices in decision-making.

    "The establishment of the CICA Women's Council is an important initiative," said Leyla Aliyeva, wishing this platform success in turning constructive ideas into action.

    Leyla Aliyeva Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Azerbaijan
    Leyla Əliyeva: Azərbaycanda qadınlara hörmət mədəniyyətin və ənənələrin ayrılmaz hissəsidir
    Лейла Алиева: В Азербайджане уважение к женщинам - неотъемлемая часть культуры и традиций

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