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    Kairat Sarybay: Turkic States Women's Council aims to share experience

    Social security
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 15:37
    Kairat Sarybay: Turkic States Women's Council aims to share experience

    The main goal of the Women's Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is to exchange experience within the framework of the organization, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay said at a press conference dedicated to the first meeting of the CICA Women's Council held in Baku, Report informs.

    He said that the voice and role of women must be strengthened for peace and development: "The activities of the Council will help member states better shape their steps regarding women. It can be said that a new era is beginning in CICA on the initiative of Azerbaijan."

    The secretary general noted that there are many tasks to be carried out and topics to be discussed in the future: "In particular, methods of combating criminal groups and sharing experience in this field are in the spotlight. At the same time, there are initiatives proposed by Russia and China regarding the safe and healthy use of information and communication technologies."

    Sarybay recalled that a voluntary exhibition is planned to be held under the auspices of the United Nations in July of this year: "In addition, we have a concrete action plan in the field of combating terrorism, and how this plan will be implemented within the CICA framework has been determined."

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