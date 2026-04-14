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    Julien de Fraipont expresses condolences over ANAMA staff death in mine blast

    Foreign policy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 15:52
    Julien de Fraipont expresses condolences over ANAMA staff death in mine blast

    The Ambassador of Belgium to Azerbaijan, Julien de Fraipont, expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of Mughan Matili, an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), who was killed as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion in the village of Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Fuzuli district, Report informs.

    "I extend my sincere condolences to the family and the colleagues of Mr. Mughan Matili, who tragically lost his life while performing his duties. My thoughts are with ANAMA and those bravely working in demining efforts in the affected regions of Azerbaijan," the ambassador wrote on X.

    Julien de Fraipont Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Fuzuli
    Jülyen de Frepon ANAMA əməkdaşının minaya düşərək həlak olması ilə əlaqədar başsağlığı verib
    Жюльен де Фрепон соболезнует в связи с гибелью сотрудника ANAMA при подрыве на мине

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