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    Trump accuses Iran of trying to drive up oil prices ahead of US elections

    Other countries
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 20:31
    Trump accuses Iran of trying to drive up oil prices ahead of US elections

    US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of trying to drive up oil prices ahead of the US midterm elections to Congress, according to Report.

    "Iran is doing everything they can to drive up the price of Oil prior to the US Midterm Election. They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else, because more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict," he said in a post on Truth Social.

    Trump also accused the Iranian authorities of continuing to kill protesters, claiming that 75,000 people involved in protests had been killed over the past seven months.

    He expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as a lack of due attention to developments in Iran from the international community and the US Democratic Party.

    "IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, AND THEY WILL NEVER A NUCLEAR WEAPON," he said.

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