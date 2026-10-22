Azerbaijan approves strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

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Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has approved the Long-Term Low-Carbon Development Strategy of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the document provides for reducing the impact on the climate while continuing the country's economic development and achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

Net-zero emissions mean reducing greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere as much as possible and balancing the remaining emissions through absorption by forests and other natural and technological solutions.

The strategy envisages phased changes in the energy, transport, industrial, oil and gas, agricultural, construction and waste management sectors to achieve this goal.

In practice, the measures include expanding the use of solar and wind energy, improving energy efficiency in residential buildings and businesses, developing cleaner transport, reducing methane leaks in the oil and gas sector, sorting and recycling waste, and protecting and restoring forests. Alongside a cleaner environment, these changes could help create new jobs, introduce modern technologies and strengthen the competitiveness of the economy.

The strategy links the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2035 compared with 1990 levels to the long-term vision for 2060. The development of green energy zones in Garabagh and East Zangazur, as well as in Nakhchivan, is also one of the key areas of this transition.

The document was prepared through joint efforts by the relevant government agencies, with the Ministry of Ecology serving as the national coordinating body. It is to be submitted to the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The strategy emphasizes that international financial support, access to advanced technologies and their transfer, concessional loans, grants and private investment will be crucial to achieving the 2060 target.

The success of the transition will also depend on training specialists, developing new skills and ensuring public participation.

To raise public awareness of the strategy's objectives, public presentations involving scientific institutions, organizations and civil society institutions are planned.