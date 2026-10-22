Farhad Rajabli becomes a 12-time European champion

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The European Judo Championships for veterans have kicked off in Portimão, Portugal.

According to Report, Azerbaijani judoka Farhad Rajabli (90 kg) defeated all his opponents in the M8 age category to win the gold medal at the continental championships.

Thus, Farhad Rajabli, a 12-time world champion, has also claimed the European title for the 12th time.

The European Judo Championships for veterans will run until October 25. Azerbaijan is represented by 15 athletes at the continental championships.