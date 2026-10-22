Brussels resident calls for cooperation in search for missing persons

Azerbaijan and Armenia should cooperate in searching for people who went missing during the conflict, a young Brussels resident named Boris, who stopped with his sister Sasha at the site of a rally organised by families of missing persons in the Belgian capital, told Report's European bureau.

"Searching for missing persons is always important, even when they are from other countries. Every effort must be made to help them," he said.

According to Boris, the governments of Azerbaijan and Armenia need to reach an agreement and work together to find the missing persons in order to resolve this issue.

He admitted that he had known nothing about the conflict before meeting the rally participants. However, he stressed that helping the families of missing persons should remain an important task, regardless of the country in which the tragedy occurred.

"If the governments can do something to help find these people, that would be wonderful," he noted.