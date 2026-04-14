Of the 1,265 female employees working at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, 62 hold managerial positions and operate with high professionalism, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva said at a panel discussion titled "Women's Leadership in Environmental Protection and Enhancing Sustainability," held within the framework of the international event on "Amplifying women's voices across CICA for Sustainable Growth" of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Report informs.

She noted that this indicator confirms women's activism in environmental issues:

"Women are also represented on the Ecological Council under the Ministry, and they are active. The majority of our eco-volunteers are also young girls. The role of women, especially mothers and teachers, in raising the future generation with a sense of environmental responsibility is quite significant. Women are already becoming a key factor in environmental protection. However, world experience also shows that the potential of women has not been fully realized."