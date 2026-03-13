Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    13 March, 2026
    Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan plays an important role in the South Caucasus and in fostering cooperation between this region and Central Asia, Abdulaziz Kamilov, the Uzbek president's adviser on foreign policy, told journalists on the sidelines of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    Kamilov noted that relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have developed very dynamically in recent years: "This is mainly due to the strong brotherly ties established between the leaders of the two countries. We have built cooperation and trust at the highest level. These are allied relations. Economic and humanitarian cooperation is also advancing."

    He emphasized that today cooperation goes beyond bilateral relations, covering two major regions – Central Asia and the South Caucasus, where Azerbaijan plays a crucial role under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership:

    "Our goal is to connect Central Asia with the South Caucasus and create a new geopolitical and economic space. This is based on the mutual understanding achieved during President Aliyev;s visit to Uzbekistan and his participation in the Central Asian states' summit."

    Kamilov: Azərbaycan İlham Əliyevin rəhbərliyi altında Cənubi Qafqazda mühüm rol oynayır
    Камилов: Азербайджан под руководством Ильхама Алиева играет ключевую роль на Южном Кавказе

