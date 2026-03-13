Lu Mei: China-Azerbaijan trade reached $420M in January

Trade turnover between China and Azerbaijan reached $420 million in January 2026, making the country Azerbaijan's third-largest trading partner, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a briefing, Report informs.

"With the elevated level of bilateral ties, economic and trade cooperation between the countries has demonstrated significant and robust growth. Bilateral trade turnover between China and Azerbaijan reached $4.87 billion in 2025, an increase of 30.2% compared to the previous year, breaking a record for the third consecutive year. In January 2026, trade turnover between China and Azerbaijan reached $420 million, making China Azerbaijan's third-largest trading partner for the first time," the ambassador noted.

According to her, not only has trade between the two countries grown rapidly, but the quality and level of practical cooperation has also significantly improved.

"Chinese companies are actively implementing projects in Azerbaijan in the fields of renewable energy, automotive manufacturing, information and communications technology, and construction materials production. China and Azerbaijan are jointly promoting high-quality cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative," Lu Mei added.

She also recalled that she attended the opening ceremony of the Khizi-Absheron wind farm, built by a Chinese company, on January 8: "This is the largest wind energy project in the South Caucasus, which is expected to provide electricity to more than 300,000 families and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 400,000 tons, making a significant contribution to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan and the region. As President Ilham Aliyev noted in an interview with local media earlier this year, pragmatic cooperation with China was a strategic decision for Azerbaijan, and the professionalism, quality, and speed of project implementation confirm the correctness of this choice."

According to the diplomat, pragmatic cooperation between China and Azerbaijan holds enormous potential and broad opportunities for further development and modernization.