Lu Mei: China-Azerbaijan relations showing strong momentum

Since the beginning of 2026, Chinese-Azerbaijani relations have demonstrated dynamic development, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a briefing, Report informs.

She noted that at the end of January, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and member of the Foreign Minister's Office, held talks in Beijing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who was visiting China. The diplomat noted that Wang Yi emphasized that regardless of changes in the international situation, China intends to consider and develop strategic relations with Azerbaijan.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining contacts at all levels, deepening the exchange of experience in public administration, expanding humanitarian ties, and strengthening mutual understanding between the two peoples. The ambassador also emphasized the need to strengthen the alignment of development strategies within the Belt and Road Initiative, which, in her opinion, will contribute to the modernization of the two countries and benefit their peoples.

Lu Mei also noted that China and Azerbaijan should jointly promote genuine multilateralism, uphold the international system with the central role of the United Nations, and promote the development of a more equitable and balanced system of global governance.

The diplomat also stated that China is ready to actively support Azerbaijan in successfully hosting the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit this year.